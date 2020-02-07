Blues point streak snapped at home

>>Blues Suffer Rare Home Loss

(St. Louis, MO) — Andrew Copp scored the go-ahead goal midway through the final period as the Jets beat the Blues 4-2 in St. Louis. Jansen Harkins scored his first NHL goal for Winnipeg, which has two wins in eight games, both against the Blues. Carl Gunnarsson and Colton Parayko lit the lamp for St. Louis to tie the game at two in the second period. Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for the Blues, who had their 11-game home point streak halted.

>>Avs Crush Sens

(Ottawa, Ontario) — Matt Nieto and Cale Makar scored less than four minutes apart in the second period as the Avalanche cruised to a 4-1 victory over the Senators in Ottawa. Valeri Nichushkin and J.T. Compher had the other tallies for Colorado, which has won five of its last six games. Philipp Grubauer kicked aside 25 shots in the victory. Brady Tkachuk scored the lone goal for the Sens, who have lost four straight.