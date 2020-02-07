Blackwell leads Mizzou to road at Georgia

Mizzou Women’s Basketball earned its third SEC win of the season on Thursday, as the Tigers defeated the Georgia Bulldogs, 73-65. Mizzou played turnover free and made 13-of-14 shots from the free throw line and outscored the Bulldogs 25-16 in the game’s final quarter.

Freshman guard Aijha Blackwell recorded her second career double-double as she paced the Tigers with 26 points and 11 rebounds, both career-highs.

Blackwell and senior guard Jordan Roundtree tarted the final period with back-to-back threes, giving Mizzou a five-point lead. From that point on, the Bulldogs were never able to come closer than five points from Mizzou, as the Tigers sank 92.9 percent (13-of-14) of its shots from the charity stripe to seal the victory.