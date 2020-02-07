Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Blackwell leads Mizzou to road at Georgia

Blackwell leads Mizzou to road at Georgia

By

Mizzou Women’s Basketball earned its third SEC win of the season on Thursday, as the Tigers defeated the Georgia Bulldogs, 73-65. Mizzou played turnover free and made 13-of-14 shots from the free throw line and outscored the Bulldogs 25-16 in the game’s final quarter.

Freshman guard Aijha Blackwell recorded her second career double-double as she paced the Tigers with 26 points and 11 rebounds, both career-highs.

Blackwell and senior guard Jordan Roundtree tarted the final period with back-to-back threes, giving Mizzou a five-point lead. From that point on, the Bulldogs were never able to come closer than five points from Mizzou, as the Tigers sank 92.9 percent (13-of-14) of its shots from the charity stripe to seal the victory.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter