Two arrests made after car breaks through Chiefs parade barrier (VIDEO)

Kansas City Police say two suspects are in custody after a car chase ended inside the barriers of the parade route for the Super Bowl Champion Chiefs. A car broke through the barrier three hours prior to the start of the parade. Police deployed Stop Sticks, which the vehicle ran over, but the car kept going down the parade route, which was lined with people.

Steve Craft, who arrived early to get a good view of the parade, told Missourinet the car was speeding with at least one flat tire as it passed by around Grand Blvd and 10th Street. Craft estimated the car could have been traveling as fast as 45 mph.

Video footage from @Loganmoore00 on Twitter shows police making contact with the car causing it to spin out.