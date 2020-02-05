Snow-related crashes close heavily-traveled westbound I-70 in mid-Missouri’s Rocheport (AUDIO)

State transportation officials say westbound I-70 is completely closed at the heavily-traveled Rocheport bridge in mid-Missouri, due to numerous snow-related crashes. Multiple tractor trailers are involved in the crash, which happened at about 12:15 p.m.

State Department of Transportation (MoDOT) spokesman Adam Pulley tells Missourinet they hope to re-open westbound I-70 by 4 p.m. this (Wednesday) afternoon. Tow trucks have arrived in a tight area on the bridge.

Missouri state troopers say there’s one injury, and that there is a lot of debris from the crashes.

MoDOT says more than 12-million vehicles cross the I-70 Rocheport bridge annually, including three million trucks.

Rocheport is just west of Columbia.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued multiple winter storm warnings across Missouri today, including for mid-Missouri and southwest Missouri. NWS Pleasant Hill meteorologist Jimmy Barham warns roads are deteriorating east of the Kansas City metro. He says that could impact Chiefs fans attending today’s Super Bowl parade and rally, which is happening at Union Station in Kansas City.

“People who are leaving the parade heading towards the south or to the east, be aware that you are going to be moving into more hazardous conditions than you think you are,” Barham says.

Winter storm warnings remain in effect for central and southwest Missouri, until Thursday morning.

Missourinet’s Ashley Byrd reports visibility, at times, was only a quarter-of-a-mile today in Columbia. The Jefferson City/Columbia areas are expected to see about five inches of snow. The NWS Springfield office says Joplin and the Stockton Lake areas could see up to six inches.

The NWS is also warning about deteriorating conditions in the St. Louis region, with a snow/sleet mix.

Click here to listen to Brian Hauswirth’s full interview with National Weather Service (NWS) Pleasant Hill meteorologist Jimmy Barham, which was recorded on February 5, 2020:

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet