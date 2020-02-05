President Trump recognizes Missouri child and mother during State of the Union Address

A Kansas City child who’s battled serious illness was a special guest at Tuesday night’s State of the Union Address in Washington.

The White House says two-year-old Ellie Schneider is one of the youngest babies to survive in the United States, born at just 21 weeks and six days. President Donald Trump (R) introduced Ellie and her mother Robin during the State of the Union, saying Ellie is now healthy.

“Healthy two-year-old girl sitting with her amazing mother, Robin. In the gallery, Ellie and Robin, we are glad to have you with us (the House chamber) tonight,” President Trump said, to loud applause.

Ellie and Robin received a bipartisan standing ovation from Congress, as well as from Vice President Mike Pence (R) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California.

The president credits Ellie’s recovery to her medical team at St. Luke’s, as well as the prayers of the parents and from the Kansas City-area community.

The St. Luke’s Hospital website says it’s one of the largest faith-based care hospitals in the region, and has been recognized by “U.S. News and World Report” as one of the nation’s elite hospitals.

President Trump says Congress’ goal should be to ensure that every baby has the best chance to thrive and grow, like Ellie.

“Ellie reminds us that every child is a miracle of life, and thanks to modern medical wonders 50 percent of very premature babies delivered at the hospital were Ellie was born now survive, an incredible thing,” says President Trump.

Ellie and her mother were special guests of the president and First Lady Melania Trump, and sat near the First Lady.

