Mizzou drops to 2-7 in conference play following loss at A & M

The Missouri Tigers scored just 18 first-half points – its season low for a half – in a 68-51 loss at Texas A & M on Tuesday night. The Aggies swept the season series. Mitchell Smith led Mizzou with nine points and matched his career-high with 11 rebounds, nearly securing his first career double-double. Sophomore Javon Pickett added seven points in just 12 minutes before fouling out. Jeremiah Tilmon, who had missed nine of the last 10 games with a foot injury, returned to the court for the first time since Jan. 4. He posted two points, four boards and an assist.

Mizzou committed 31 personal fouls and sent A & M to the free throw line 37 times.

“You got to defend without fouling. You have to be aggressive, but you have to defend without fouling,” said Cuonzo Martin. “I think we have some careless fouls. We have to make our fouls count. We have to do a better job with that.”

It was also another poor shooting night from long range as the Tigers went just 7-of-27.

“I felt we missed quite a few shots in those corners,” said Martin. “Again, you have to be prepared to knock those down. If that’s what you do, you got to knock those down.”

Since 2015, Missouri has lost 10 of the last 12 meetings against the Aggies.