Winter storm expected to impact Chiefs parade and much of Missouri (AUDIO)

The National Weather Service (NWS) says most of Missouri is currently under a winter weather advisory, and will see two waves of winter weather by Thursday morning.

NWS Kansas City meteorologist Jimmy Barham says most of the snow will be between the I-44 corridor up to the Highway 36 corridor in northern Missouri.

“The more significant snowstorm looks like it’s going to push in as we get into the morning hours tomorrow, especially down towards Springfield,” Barham says. “We’re going to see snow totals even by the afternoon up into the one to three inch range.”

He says winter storm watches and winter storm warnings will likely be issued.

Western Missouri’s Kansas City, Warrensburg and Sedalia are currently receiving snow now, after seeing freezing drizzle earlier.

The second wave will have the heaviest impact on mid-Missouri’s Columbia, Jefferson City and Lake of the Ozarks, which could receive up to six inches of snow.

Mr. Barham tells Missourinet the snow will likely impact Chiefs fans at Wednesday’s Super Bowl parade and rally in downtown Kansas City.

“Going into the parade might not be too bad, but coming out of the parade you’re probably going to have hazardous travel conditions,” says Barham. “Especially if you’re going east past Sedalia into the Columbia towards St. Louis area.”

Wednesday morning’s parade begins at 11:30, and the victory rally is set for 1:30 p.m. at Union Station. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is expecting “hundreds of thousands” of fans to attend.

Barham emphasizes that Wednesday’s second wave, which is coming from Oklahoma, will be stronger.

The latest NWS models also show a heavy band near I-70 on Wednesday, between Kingdom City and Montgomery County. That area could see up to eight inches of snow.

Southwest Missouri’s Springfield, Joplin and Nevada should see four to six inches of snow, by early Thursday. Northeast Missouri’s Hannibal and Bowling Green could also see up to six inches.

Far southeast Missouri is the only area that’s not expected to see snow.

Click here to listen to the full interview between Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and National Weather Service (NWS) Pleasant Hill meteorologist Jimmy Barham, which was recorded on February 4, 2020:

