Chiefs parade route and rally information

The Kansas City Sports Commission has released information for the Chiefs Super Bowl Parade and Rally scheduled for Wednesday, February 5

PARADE: Kicks off at 11:30am at 6rd Street and Grand Blvd, heading south on Grand Blvd, west on Pershing Road, north on Main, culminating at Union Station. The parade will last approximately 1.5 hours.

RALLY: Begins at approximately 1:30pm in front of Union Station. The Rally will last approximately 1 hour.

The parade route has been planned with the safety and security of fans in mind. The City anticipates tremendous crowds. With that in mind, City services and business operations will be impacted on Wednesday and Thursday.

For the most updated information on transit, public safety, and other news relating to the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade, please sign up to receive notifications from ALERTKC by texting “CHIEFSPARADE” to 888-777.

Follow @sportkc and @kcmo for updates.