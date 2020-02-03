Hot takes from the Chiefs, celebration plans and the Commander in Chief fumbles on Twitter (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

>>Chiefs Rally Past 49ers To Win Super Bowl

(Miami, FL) — The Chiefs scored three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally past the 49ers 31-20 at Super Bowl 54 in Miami. Patrick Mahomes threw the go-ahead touchdown to Damien Williams with 2:44 left to put KC up for good. Williams capped the win with a 38-yard TD run with 1:12 to go. Mahomes passed for 286 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and also scored on the ground to take MVP honors. Williams had 133 yards of total offense and two scores as the Chiefs won the second Super Bowl in franchise history and first in 50 years.

>>Chiefs’ Mahomes Named Super Bowl MVP

(Miami, FL) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl 54. He finished the game 26-of-42 for 286 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for KC, and also scored a rushing touchdown. Mahomes led three late touchdown drives to help the Chiefs erase a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit.

>>Chiefs’ Reid Finally Wins Super Bowl

(Miami, FL) — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is finally a Super Bowl champion. Before Sunday’s win over the 49ers, Reid had the most career coaching wins in the NFL without a Super Bowl victory. He was head coach of the Eagles from 1999 through 2012 and guided them to the NFC Championship Game five times. He also led Kansas City to last season’s AFC title game. Reid ranks sixth on the NFL’s all-time coaching wins list. He was an assistant for Mike Holmgren when the Packers beat the Patriots in Super Bowl 31 in January 1997.

>>KC Plans Parade For Wednesday

(Kansas City, MO) — Kansas City will have a Super Bowl championship parade on Wednesday afternoon. The National World War One Museum and Memorial will provide vantage points on the north lawn. It will conclude with a rally at Union Station, the same site the Royals celebrated their 2015 World Series championship. An estimated eight-hundred thousand attended the Royals’ parade and rally. Several Kansas City Metro school districts are expected to cancel classes to allow students attend the parade.

>>Oops. Wrong State

(Undated) — President Donald Trump congratulated the “great state of Kansas” after the Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs, however, play on the Missouri side of Kansas City. He quickly tweeted, “congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!”