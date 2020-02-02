Chiefs rally for first Super Bowl in 50 years

The Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points in the final 6 1/2 minutes to rally for a 31-20 win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, for its first NFL championship in 50 years and second in team history. Kansas City trailed 20-10 midway through the fourth quarter before scoring touchdowns on three straight drives, with Patrick Mahomes’ 5-yard touchdown pass to Damien Williams putting the Chiefs ahead 24-20 with 2:44 remaining. Williams then sealed Kansas City’s first Super Bowl victory since 1970 with a 38-yard touchdown run with 1:12 left.

Mahomes helped put the Chiefs in a hole with two second-half interceptions, but finished with two TD passes and a touchdown run and was named the game’s MVP. The win was the first for the Chiefs’ Andy Reid in 21 seasons as a head coach, and Kansas City became the first team in NFL history with three comeback wins when trailing by

10 or more points in a single postseason.

SUPER BOWL CHAMPS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/EQE78sd6HG — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020

Highlights:

The 49ers have struck first in Super Bowl LIV when Robbie Gould kicked a 38-yard field goal with 7:57 left in the

opening quarter. The 49ers went 58 yards in 10 plays

SF 3, KC 0

After Damien Williams got four yards on fourth-and-1 from the San Francisco five, quarterback Patrick Mahomes ran it in for the game’s first TD with 31 seconds left in the opening quarter as Kansas City

KC 7, SF 3

QB1 gets us on the board! pic.twitter.com/AEbaGOs5Sw — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020

Another fourth-and-1 call by Chiefs coach Andy Reid has paid off. Harrison Butker’s 31-yard field goal with 9:32 left in the first

half was good, and Kansas City has extended its lead over San Francisco to 10-3. Damien Williams got three yards on fourth-and-1 from the San

Francisco 19 to keep the drive going.

KC 10, SF 3

Jimmy Garoppolo connected with Kyle Juszczyk on a 15-yard touchdown pass with 5:05 left in the first half. Garoppolo is now 8 for 10 for 69 yards and a score. One of his pass attempts was an interception

KC 10, SF 10

The 49ers outgained the Chiefs 177-155 in the first half.

Robbie Gould connected again on the opening drive of the third quarter, and San Francisco has jumped out to a 13-10 lead over Kansas City.

SF 13, KC 10

Mahomes was picked off by San Francisco’s Fred Warner with 5:23 left in the third quarter, giving the 49ers the ball back with a three-point lead. Raheem Mostert went in from a yard out, and San Francisco took a 20-10 lead over Kansas City with 2:35 left in the third quarter. The 49ers needed just under three minutes to go 55 yards in six plays, leading to 17 unanswered points for the 49ers. They outgained the Chiefs 292-185.

SF 20, KC 10

Mahomes was intercepted for the second time this half after his pass was behind Tyreek Hill who tipped it to a SF defender. Mahomes’ giveaway with 11:57 left in the game ended a drive where

the Chiefs were in position to get at least three points and cut into San Francisco’s lead.

Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for a one-yard touchdown pass with 6:13 left, pulling the Chiefs within 20-17 of the San Francisco 49ers. The score snapped a run of 17 unanswered points by

the 49ers. Facing third-and-15 from his own 35 with about 7 minutes left, Mahomes got Tyreek Hill for what became a 44-yard gain down to the San Francisco 21. A pass interference call set the Chiefs up at the SF one.

SF 20, KC 17

Not out of this, baby! pic.twitter.com/6A9u5akrRI — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020

Patrick Mahomes connected with Damien Williams on a 5-yard scoring pass with 2:44 left, and the Chiefs now lead the San Francisco

49ers 24-20. Mahomes connected with Sammy Watkins for a 38-yard gain down the right sideline.

KC 24, SF 20

After holding San Francisco on a fourth and ten, the Chiefs were looking to run out the clock, but Damien Williams has again, a 38-yard run with 1:12 left and the Kansas City Chiefs ended their 50-year wait for another Super Bowl title.

KC 31, SF 20

