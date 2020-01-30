Missouri boasts three basketball programs that are number one in the country

The Drury Lady Panthers are 19-0, 10-0 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, and are ranked number one for the 10th consecutive week in NCAA-II. Drury owns the top spot again in the national coaches poll and received 20 first-place votes. Ashland (19-0) picked up the other three first-place votes and is ranked second while Grand Valley State (18-1) is third. Texas A&M-Commerce (19-0) is fourth this week while Indiana (Pa.) is ranked fifth.

This week’s poll marks the 105th consecutive week the Lady Panthers have been in the top 25, the longest such streak in the nation. It is their 43rd straight week in the top 10, and their 10th week in a row at number one dating back to the NCAA-II preseason poll in October.

The defending national champions in men’s Division II, Northwest Missouri, moved back to No. 1 in the nation in this week’s NABC Division II Top 25 Poll. Northwest has been ranked No. 1 in the nation in four consecutive seasons. Northwest has spent 27 weeks ranked No. 1 in the nation in the NABC poll. Northwest was first ranked No. 1 on Jan. 13, 2004.

Most weeks ranked No. 1

52, Kentucky Wesleyan

46, West Liberty

33, Virginia Union

27, Northwest Missouri State

26, Evansville

25, Cal State-Bakersfield

22, Bellarmine

22, Florida Southern

20, MSU Denver

18, Kentucky State

On the Junior College level, North Central Missouri, from Trenton, Missouri remains ranked number one in the Division II men’s level with a 17-1 record. The Pirates have held the top spot for five consecutive weeks.