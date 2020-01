Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

I’m happy to say that my hot take on the Chiefs drafting Patrick Mahomes was a mistake was a big miss, I will take credit for my assessment of what the Chiefs really needed to get to the Super Bowl.

Plus, I chose a root canal over covering Mizzou basketball yesterday. I missed an incredible comeback, but I need to see more from the Tigers