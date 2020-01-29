Chiefs, Niners hit the practice field in Miami

The only injury concerns heading into Super Bowl LIV for the

Chiefs were defensive tackle Chris Jones, who has dealt with a calf

strain in the AFC title game, and tight end Travis Kelce, who has

been dealing with a sore knee.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that Kelce was fine and that Jones was

”good to go” after a 90-minute workout Wednesday.

Reid wanted to keep the week before the game relatively light, so

the Chiefs installed virtually the entire game plan for Sunday

night’s game before they departed Kansas City. That allowed them to

deal with the circus of opening night Monday and more media

responsibilities Tuesday without worrying about putting things in

place for the game.

”They loved it,” Reid told a pool reporter after the workout,

which took place at the Miami Dolphins’ practice facility under

sunny skies and with temperatures hitting 80 degrees. ”They got a

little sunshine, so they loved it.”

Running back Tevin Coleman returned to practice

Wednesday for the San Francisco 49ers. Coleman dislocated his shoulder

in the NFC championship game.

”We’ll see as the week goes how much the pain tolerance is for his

shoulder,” said 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who also has Matt

Breida and breakout star Raheem Mostert at his disposal in the

backfield.

Coleman was listed as limited on the injury list along with

linebacker Kwon Alexander, who returned from a torn pectoral muscle

in the playoffs, and safety Jaquiski Tartt, who has been dealing

with sore ribs.

”They all got to go,” Shanahan said. ””I’m expecting them to be

good by Sunday.”