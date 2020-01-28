Kareem Hunt pulled over for speeding, laments over not preparing for the Super Bowl (VIDEO)

Former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, who is spending the offseason watching the Super Bowl instead of preparing for the game, was pulled over in Ohio for speeding. When the officer searched Hunt’s car, he found marijuana and an open bottle of vodka, but the self-proclaimed Browns fan let Hunt off with a speeding ticket and a lecture.

Hunt is a Browns restricted free agent. Hunt last played for the Chiefs in 2018 and was cut after 11 games when video surfaced of him pushing and kicking a female at a Cleveland hotel the previous February. He was picked up by Cleveland GM John Dorsey, who drafted the running back when he was GM of the Chiefs. Hunt played in eight games and started three for the Browns in 2019.