Blues drop first game out of All-Star break

>>Canucks Rally Past Blues

(Vancouver, BC) — J.T. Miller scored two goals in the second period as the Canucks rallied past the Blues 3-1 in Vancouver. Bo Horvat added to the spark in the third as the Canucks won their third straight. Thatcher Demko made 36 saves in the win. Zach Sanford scored just over three minutes into the game but the Blues were shut down after that to lose their third in a row.

Coming out of the bye week has been a nightmare for the Calgary

Flames the past couple of seasons. It’s a brutal trend they can’t

afford to replicate this time around, starting with a Tuesday home

clash against the St. Louis Blues.

Last season, the Flames lost five of six games after their break.

In 2018, they dropped six straight, albeit four of them in extra

time.