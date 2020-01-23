Maya Moore to sit out second WNBA season to push for Missouri man’s prison release

Missourinet

Maya Moore (Photo courtesy of Minnesota Lynx Twitter page)

Minnesota Lynx star forward Maya Moore is sitting out a second straight WNBA season to help push for the prison release of a Missouri man. Moore tells The New York Times she believes 39-year-old Jonathan Irons is innocent. Irons is serving a 50-year sentence for a burglary and assault conviction from when he was just 16 years old.

Moore will also skip the upcoming Tokyo Olympics but says she is not retiring. The former first-overall draft pick has guided the Lynx to four WNBA titles and six Finals appearances in eight seasons in the league. She also helped Team USA to back-to-back gold medal wins at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

