Maya Moore to sit out second WNBA season to push for Missouri man’s prison release

Minnesota Lynx star forward Maya Moore is sitting out a second straight WNBA season to help push for the prison release of a Missouri man. Moore tells The New York Times she believes 39-year-old Jonathan Irons is innocent. Irons is serving a 50-year sentence for a burglary and assault conviction from when he was just 16 years old.

Moore will also skip the upcoming Tokyo Olympics but says she is not retiring. The former first-overall draft pick has guided the Lynx to four WNBA titles and six Finals appearances in eight seasons in the league. She also helped Team USA to back-to-back gold medal wins at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.