Bipartisan Missouri House resolution describes NCAA’s sanctions against Mizzou as appalling (AUDIO)

A resolution condemning the NCAA for its sanctions against the University of Missouri has been filed by the top Democrat on the Missouri House Higher Education Committee.

State Rep. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, tells Missourinet the university did everything right.

“There was a tutor helping student-athletes. The tutor cheated for them,” Razer says. “The University found out, fired the tutor, suspended the students and then notified the NCAA.”

Razer’s resolution notes the NCAA says Mizzou provided “exemplary cooperation” in the case. Razer is upset with the NCAA for upholding sanctions against Mizzou’s football, baseball and softball teams, including a one-year postseason ban for the programs.

The resolution urges Mizzou and the Southeastern Conference to lead in reforming the NCAA, to ensure fairness and integrity. Representative Razer says student-athletes and member institutions must be served equally and fairly.

“And so what my resolution does would express the will of the General Assembly to the university, the (MU) athletic department, the Southeastern Conference, that they take the lead in reforming this part of the NCAA,” says Razer.

Razer notes the athletes being punished with sanctions were not involved in the infractions.

Razer, who graduated from Mizzou, also says the sanctions have created a chilling effect on member institutions which self-report violations. He describes the NCAA’s decision as “appalling.”

“And if it’s not reformable, then maybe it’s time we look at forming a new intercollegiate athletic association that we can trust,” Razer says.

A Missouri House committee hearing for Razer’s resolution has not been scheduled yet.

The measure is House Concurrent Resolution 73.

His effort has bipartisan support. State Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, tells Missourinet he wants to co-sponsor Razer’s resolution. Basye’s district includes a portion of Columbia.

And Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, has also criticized the NCAA, describing the organization as a “fraud.”

Click here to listen to the interview between news director Brian Hauswirth and State Reps. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, and Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, which aired live on Missourinet on January 15, 2020:

