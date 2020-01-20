Deadly Kansas City bar shooting not believed to be gang-related

A man opened fire overnight outside of a Kansas City night club – killing a 25-year-old woman and wounding 15 others. The shooting happened at 9ine Ultra Lounge near I-70 between Lee’s Summit and Independence. Three of the victims have critical injuries and police think a security guard shot and killed the suspected shooter. KMBC-TV reports hundreds of people were at the club at the time of the shooting and many of them quickly bolted from the scene.

During a press conference today, Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith says there’s no indication the shooting was gang related.

“We know that there were multiple firearms involved,” says Smith. “So we think the security guard’s actions definitely saved lives.”

Smith says Raven Parks, 25, was killed at the scene.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says he won’t tolerate violent crime.

“This type of person who would shoot up a bunch of people outside of a bar is a menace,” says Lucas. “And we want to make sure we’re catching menaces like those and we’re able to prosecute them, we’re able to get them off the streets before they offend once again.”

KMBC reports the night club is owned by former Kansas City Chiefs player Alfonso Hodge.