Mizzou sets free throw record in loss to Bama

Mizzou Men’s Basketball drained a school-and-SEC record 31 free throws without a miss, but lost to Alabama 88-74, Saturday at Coleman Coliseum.

Mizzou (9-8, 1-4 SEC) was 31-for-31 from the free throw line – good for the fifth-most free throws in a game without a miss in NCAA history – and eclipsed the previous program record of 23 consecutive free throws made. Eight different Tigers contributed to the effort at the charity stripe, led by Xavier Pinson, who converted 9-of-9 attempts at the foul line en route to 11 points.

Dru Smith scored a team-high 18 points and added four steals and a career-high-tying three blocks. Junior Mark Smith contributed 15 points