Mizzou gets thumped at The Hump

Mizzou Men’s Basketball fell on the road to Mississippi State, 72-45, in Starkville, Miss. The Bulldogs jumped on top 10-0 early and never trailed, shooting 54.5 percent from the field.

Freshman Kobe Brown was the lone Tiger in double figures with a career-high 14 points to go along with four rebounds. Sophomore Javon Pickett added nine points on 4-of-8 shooting and junior guard Mark Smith chipped in eight points. Redshirt junior guard Dru Smith tallied four rebounds, three assists, three steals and two points.

Mizzou continues its two-game road swing with a trip to Alabama on Saturday. The Tigers face off the with Crimson Tide on at 2:30 CT.