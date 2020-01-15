Missouri State to hire Bobby Petrino as next football coach

Missouri State football will name Bobby Petrino its next head coach. A press conference has been scheduled for 8:45 a.m. on Thursday morning in Springfield. Petrino, who has previous head coaching stints at Arkansas, Western Kentucky and two stops at Louisville, has a career record of 119-56 in 14 seasons.

Petrino was fired after ten games this past season with a 2-8 record.

Petrino lasted just one season in 2007 in the NFL coaching the Atlanta Falcons. He left Louisville and was brought to the pros to help quarterback Michael Vick. In December of ’07, Petrino left to become the head coach at Arkansas.

In April of 2012, Petrino was involved in a motorcycle crash. Petrino initially said he was alone on the motorcycle. However, on April 6, just minutes before a police report was to be released showing one of his former employees was also a rider, Petrino revealed that he and the woman were involved in an extra-marital relationship. Four days later, Petrino was fired.