Pucks will literally be flying over fans’ heads in St. Louis for All-Star Weekend

A new skills competition has been added at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis that will make fans part of the action. The new comp. will feature players shooting pucks from the stands, over the fans and at targets on the ice. According to an ESPN report, eight players from the All-Star Game rosters will stand in a section of Enterprise Center above the lower bowl of seats. They will shoot pucks over the fans and glass to circular targets positioned on the ice. The targets will all have different point values, based on the difficulty of the shot attempt. Pucks that hit the middle of the targets will also carry higher point values than the ones that hit the sides.

It’s been compared to NHL meets TopGolf.

The NHL skills competition event in St. Louis on Friday, Jan. 24.