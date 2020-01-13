Mizzou’s McKinney suspended.

Mario McKinney’s status with the Missouri basketball team is up in the air. MU announced over the weekend that the freshman guard has been suspended from the team indefinitely. Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin didn’t give any reasons for the suspension. The backup from Vashon High School in St. Louis has appeared in seven of Mizzou’s 14 games, averaging 2.6 points.

McKinney was tabbed the No. 1 player in the state of Missouri’s class of 2019 by both ESPN and 247Sports and was a four-star recruit ranked No. 19 nationally at the point guard position and No. 125 overall.

Game-By-Game Statistics

Season Statistics Date Opponent GS MIN FGM/A % 3FG/A % FTM/A % OFF DEF TOT AVG PF AST T/O BLK STL PTS AVG 11/06/19 Incarnate Word 14 3-4 .750 0-0 .000 1-1 1.000 1 2 3 3.0 1 1 2 0 0 7 7.0 11/20/19 Morehead State 9 0-2 .000 0-0 .000 2-2 1.000 1 1 2 2.5 0 0 1 0 0 2 4.5 12/30/19 Chicago State 12 1-2 .500 0-1 .000 2-2 1.000 0 0 0 1.7 2 1 0 0 0 4 4.3 01/07/20 Tennessee 2 0-2 .000 0-1 .000 0-0 .000 1 0 1 1.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 3.3 Total 37 4-10 .400 0-2 .000 5-5 1.000 3 3 6 1.5 3 2 3 0 0 13 3.3