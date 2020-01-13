Mizzou women get off to fast start before losing at Arkansas

After getting out to a fast start, Mizzou Women’s Basketball (4-13, 1-3 SEC) fell to No. No. 21 Arkansas, 90-73, on Sunday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena. Three players scored in double figures for Mizzou, led by the freshmen duo of forward Hayley Frank and guard Aijha Blackwell, who combined for 37 of Mizzou’s 73 points. Frank paced the Tigers with 19 points, while Blackwell chipped in 18 points to go along with seven rebounds and five assists. Joining the pair in double figures was redshirt sophomore guard Haley Troup who had 13 points and posted career-bests in free throws (9-for-10), rebounds (eight) and assists (six).

Next, Mizzou returns to Mizzou Arena to face No. 4/5 South Carolina on Thursday, Jan. 16. Tipoff from Mizzou Arena is slated for 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.