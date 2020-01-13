Mahomes: “Let’s go do something special.”

The Chiefs rallied from a 24-point deficit in the second quarter to beat the Texans 51-31 in an AFC Divisional Round playoff game in Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns, three of them to Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs made a ton of mistakes in the first quarter. A blown assignment on the opening drive by Houston, led to a 54-yard TD pass from Deshaun Watson to Kenny Sills. The Chiefs dropped four passes in the first quarter and allowed a touchdown on a blocked punt. Tyreek Hill lost a fumble deep in Kansas City territory on a punt return. Two plays later, the Texans scored again and it was 21-0.

Houston made it 24-0 on a 31-yard field goal after Texans head coach Bill O’Brien elected not to go for a first down on 4th and 1 at the Chiefs 13. That’s when Patrick Mahomes gathered his offense on the sideline.

A 58-yard kickoff return by Mecole Hardman set up the Chiefs with a short field. Two plays later, Mahomes connected with Damien Williams for a 17-yard score to trim the deficit to 24-7. The turning point of the game came on the next series.

Houston conservatively ran two plays up the middle with former Chiefs running back Carlos Hyde for six yards. An incomplete pass set up a punt on 4th and 3 at the Texans 31-yard line when O’Brien decided to run a fake. Daniel Sorenson snuffed it out and the Chiefs took over at the Houston 33. Three plays later, Mahomes found Kelce and just like that, it was a 10-point game. Mahomes called that the turning point.

The Chiefs proceeded to score touchdowns on their next five possessions.

Chiefs Rewrite Record Books

• First team in postseason history to score 41 consecutive points after falling behind by at least 20*

• First team in postseason history to win by 20 points after trailing by 20*

• First team to score a TD on 7 consecutive drives in a postseason game*

• First team to lead at half after falling behind by 24 points*

• 11th time a team scored 41 consecutive points in a playoff game and first since the 2002 Jets*

• First team to score 50 points in a postseason game after going scoreless in 1st quarter

• 24-point comeback win tied for 4th-largest comeback by any team in postseason history

* Courtesy of Elias Sports Bureau

Next up, the Chiefs will host the AFC Championship Game for the second year in a row when they face the Tennessee Titans, Sunday at 2:05 CT.