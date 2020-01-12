Division I basketball roundup: SLU wins on the road. MSU, UMKC and SEMO fall

Saint Louis shot 66.7 percent in the second half and used a 21-2 second-half run to pull away from Richmond and post an impressive 74-58 victory on Saturday night. The Billikens improve to 14-3 overall and 3-1 in A-10 play. Richmond, which entered the game with a No. 45 NET ranking, dips to 12-4 overall and 2-1 in league play. Jordan Goodwin scored a season-high 26 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the field. He also pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.

Visiting Northern Iowa came out blazing and collected its eighth win in nine games in Springfield, making nine of its first 10 shots to set a blistering pace en route to an 80-57 win over Missouri State in MVC play.The Panthers (14-2, 3-1 MVC) got 28 points from sophomore A.J. Green who went 6-of-8 from 3-point range, while Isaiah Brown knocked down five triples en route to a 19-point game for UNI.

The UMKC Roos, under first-year head coach Billy Donlon, battled and showed grit in a 74-71 loss tonight at New Mexico State, the WAC’s frontrunner. Kansas City hung tough in spite of being without leading scorer and rebounder Javan White, who was injured in Thursday’s loss at UT Rio Grande Valley. The Roos had lost 13-straight games in the overall series entering the conference match-up, despite the Roos hitting a season-high 13 three-pointers and forcing 18 New Mexico State turnovers, the slump reached 14.

Carlos Marshall scored a game-high 21 points and made the game-winning layup with six seconds left to lead Tennessee State (11-6, 3-1) to a 75-73 win over Southeast Missouri (4-13, 0-4) Saturday at the Show Me Center. TSU erased a 16-point deficit and took a 73-71 lead on a Michael Littlejohn 3-pointer with 2:28 remaining.