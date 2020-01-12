All major roads clear for Chiefs game, but MoDOT warns of construction zone

Despite the winter storm that rolled through Friday into Saturday, all major road getting to Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday’s AFC Divisional Playoff Game are clear and open. However, MoDot continues to advise caution around their construction zone. MoDOT is replacing the bridges within the I-435 and I-70 interchange.

The same detour plans remain in place.

Incoming Visitors from Northbound I-435:

There will be no new detours in place.

For gates 3 and 4, visitors should take northbound I-435 to eastbound I-70 and use Blue Ridge Cutoff at exit 9.

For gates 5 and 6, visitors should use Stadium Drive/Raytown Rd. at exit 63C.

Incoming Visitors from Southbound I-435:

THERE WILL BE DETOURS:

For gates 3 and 4, motorists should take U.S. Highway 40 to Blue Ridge Cutoff at exit 63A.

For gates 5 and 6, motorists should take southbound I-435 to westbound I-70. Exit at Manchester Trafficway (exit7B) and then proceed south on Manchester Trafficway to Raytown Rd/Stadium Dr.

Incoming Visitors from Westbound I-70:

There will be no new detours in place.

For gates 3 and 4, visitors should use Blue Ridge Cutoff at exit 9.

For gates 5 and 6, visitors should use Manchester Rd. at exit 7B.

Incoming Visitors from Eastbound I-70:

There will be no new detours in place.

For gates 3 and 4, visitors should use Blue Ridge Cutoff at exit 9.

For gates 5 and 6, visitors should use Manchester Rd. at exit 7B.

For drivers who are NOT attending the game, but are traveling through the area along northbound I-435 needing to go west, or on southbound I-435 needing to go east, the following detours are recommended:

Southbound I-435 to eastbound I-70:

Motorists will follow southbound I-435 and take the exit to westbound I-70. From there, motorists will need to exit at Manchester Trafficway, turn left, and loop back around to eastbound I-70.

Northbound I-435 to westbound I-70:

Motorists will follow northbound I-435 to 23rd Street (MO Route 78), turn left, and loop back to southbound I-435. From there, motorists will be able to exit to westbound I-70.