New St. Louis pitcher, “I am beyond excited to begin a new chapter as a Cardinal”

The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired first

baseman-designated hitter Jose Martinez from St. Louis in a trade

that sends left-hander Matthew Liberatore, one of the Rays’ top

minor league pitching prospects, to the Cardinals.

The Cardinals also sent outfielder Randy Arozarena and a Compensation Round A draft

pick to the Rays and in return, the Cardinals also get minor league catcher Edgardo Rodriguez

and a Compensation Round B draft pick.

The 31-year-old Martinez is a career .298 hitter over parts of four

seasons with the Cardinals. He batted .269 with 10 home runs and 42

RBIs in 128 games last season, when a right shoulder sprain

sidelined him for three weeks in August. He hit .305 in 2018.

Arozarena, 24, major league debut last season, hitting .300 in 19 games

over two stints with the Cardinals.

The Rays selected Liberatore with the 16th overall pick in the June

2018 draft. The 20-year-old went 6-2 with a 3.10 ERA over 15 starts

with Class A Bowling Green last season. Rodriguez, 19, played 51

games for the Dominican Summer League Rays in 2018, but was limited

to 10 games with the Gulf Coast League Rays last season.

I would first like to say thank you to the Tampa Bay Rays for giving me a first class experience and the opportunity to live out my dream. With that being said, I am beyond excited to begin a new chapter as a Cardinal and represent the city of St. Louis. Let’s go Cards! #STLCards pic.twitter.com/5ZXiaFngFf — Matthew Liberatore (@libby3232) January 10, 2020