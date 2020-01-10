Bozak, Thomas and Steen shine in Blues win over Sabres

>>Blues Take Down Sabres

(St. Louis, MO) — Alexander Steen scored twice in the third period as the Blues took down the Sabres 5-1 in St. Louis. Robert Thomas and Tyler Bozak opened the scoring for the Blues. David Perron also scored while Jordan Binnington stopped 18 of 19 shots for St. Louis, which has won two in a row. Jack Eichel scored the lone goal for the Sabres. Linus Ullmark allowed four goals for Buffalo, which had a two-game win streak snapped.

Elsewhere in the NHL:

>>Predators Drop Blackhawks

(Chicago, IL) — Pekka Rinne, who made 29 saves, scored across the ice into an empty net in the final minute as the Predators beat the Blackhawks 5-2 in Chicago. Rinne is the first goalie since 2013 to score and just the 12th overall. Viktor Arvidsson, Colin Blackwell and Matt Duchene made it a 3-0 game in the first as Nashville snapped a two-game skid. The Preds had lost five of their previous six. Dominik Kubalik and Alex DeBrincat lit the lamp for the ‘Hawks, who have dropped three-of-four.

The Blues will host the Rangers on Saturday.

>>Rangers Double Up Devils Behind DeAngelo

(New York, NY) — Tony DeAngelo notched his first career hat trick and also had two assists for a five-point night as the Rangers doubled up the Devils 6-3 at Madison Square Garden. Artemi Panarin and Jesper Fast also scored as New York won its second straight on the heels of a three-game slide. Kevin Rooney scored shorthanded and Blake Coleman and Damon Severson also lit the lamp for New Jersey. The Devils dropped their third straight after having won their previous three games.