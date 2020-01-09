Wet weather system, flash floods expected Friday, turning to snow and ice over weekend over most of Missouri

A wet winter storm will move through Missouri over the next few days. A rare, winter flash flood watch is in effect for mid, eastern and southwest Missouri.

The National Weather Service, St. Louis office says the two main threats with the first wave of rain will be flash flooding and river flooding.

Friday night into Saturday, the rain will transition to snow and ice over central and northeast Missouri.

Friday night in the Kansas City and northwestern part of the state, there will be rain showers, snow showers and sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain. Wind gusts could reach 29 mph. New snow and sleet accumulation of around an inch are possible.

The snow will continue up to five inches Saturday with little ice accumulation.

By Sunday, the temperatures and wet conditions will ease across the state