Missouri Legislature gets down to business today

The General Assembly gets to work today for the legislative session’s opening day at the state Capitol in Jefferson City. Both chambers gavel in at noon.

Today’s work will be largely ceremonial with six new House members being sworn in. It will be a couple of weeks before lawmakers really start getting into the swing of things.

So far, more than 800 bills have been filed in the House and 300 in the Senate. Some of the priorities of the Republican-controlled Legislature include:

*Additional funding for Missouri’s roads, bridges and internet broadband in rural areas

*Sports wagering

*Overturning a legislative redistricting ballot measure

*Changes to liability lawsuits

*Expanding charter schools

*Workforce development

*Curbing Missouri’s violent crime problem

*Property tax relief

Missourinet will be covering today’s events and will be there throughout the session with the latest state political information.

