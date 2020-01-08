Heavy rainfall could pound Missouri starting Thursday

Heavy rainfall could be in store for the Show-Me State starting Thursday and ending early Saturday. The National Weather Service says the heaviest rainfall is expected from Friday night into Saturday morning.

Western and northwest Missouri could also be facing colder temps and some ice, possibly making road travel somewhat tricky.

Rain predictions include 2-3 inches in Rolla, Columbia and Jefferson City, 3-4 inches in St. Louis, and 4-6 inches possible in Cape Girardeau and southeast Missouri. River flooding in some areas could also occur.

