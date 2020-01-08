Blues back in the win column

>>Blues Hold Off Sharks

David Perron, Tyler Bozak and Ivan Barbashev lit the lamp for the Blues in a 3-2 win over the Sharks in St. Louis. Jordan Binnington collected 27 saves for the Blues, who ended a three-game skid. Timo Meier and Erik Karlsson scored third-period goals to get San Jose close. Sharks captain Logan Couture left with an apparent left knee injury in the second period. San Jose went 2-2-and-1 on its five-game road trip.

>>Rangers Trip Up Avalanche At MSG

(New York, NY) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists in the Rangers’ 5-3 victory over the Avalanche at Madison Square Garden. Jesper Fast had three assists for New York, while Mika Zibanejad and Ryan Strome each had a goal and a helper. Igor Shesterkin logged 29 saves in his NHL debut as the Rangers ended a three-game skid. J.T. Compher lit the lamp twice for Colorado. Nathan MacKinnon had the other goal for the Avs, who jumped out to 2-0 lead before losing their second straight.

>>Lindholm, Flames Rally Past Blackhawks

(Chicago, IL) — Elias Lindholm scored twice in his 500th career game and that was all the Flames needed as they rallied past the Blackhawks 2-1 in Chicago. Cam Talbot made 31 saves for Calgary, which has won three straight. Dominik Kubalik put the Blackhawks on the board with a goal late in the first. Corey Crawford stopped 26 shots for Chicago, which had won four of its previous five games.