Bears rally to win at Illinois State for first time since 2011

Keandre Cook drew a charge and knocked down two clutch 3-pointers, all in the final two minutes to help lead Missouri State to a 67-63 road win in Missouri Valley Conference play Tuesday at Illinois State.

Cook finished with a game-high 22 points, including four 3-pointers, to pace four MSU players in double figures. Gaige Prim also notched 12 points, while Isiaih Mosley and Tulio Da Silva posted 11 points apiece to help Missouri State (8-8, 2-1 MVC) win at Redbird Arena for the first time since 2011. Tyrik Dixon handed out a season-high 7 assists, while Mosley led the Bears with a career-high 8 rebounds.

The Bears return to JQH Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11 to play Northern Iowa at 3 p.m.

Hear Cook’s heroics courtesy of Art Hains, Learfield/IMG College