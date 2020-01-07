Missouri legislator wants riverboat gambling along Lake of the Ozarks

State Representative Rocky Miller wants to allow riverboat gambling along the Lake of the Ozarks in mid Missouri. The Republican from Lake Ozark is proposing to let Missouri voters decide whether to change the Constitution to include the Osage River on the short list of waterways where casinos are allowed.

Current law allows riverboat gambling on the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers only and the licensing of 13 casinos. The State Gaming Commission, which decides about casino licensing, has already licensed 13 Missouri casinos. Even if the Legislature and voters pass the measure, HJR 87, a riverboat casino along the Lake of the Ozarks might not set sail for a while.

Miller prefiled the bill on Friday. Opening day of the next legislative session is Wednesday.

