Former QB comes back to coach his college alma mater

Washington University in St. Louis announced the hiring of 1994 WashU graduate and former assistant coach Aaron Keen as head football coach. Keen is the 31st football coach in program history. He replaces Larry Kindbom, who retired after 31 seasons.

Keen was a three-year starter at quarterback for WashU, and ranks fourth in school history in passing yards (4,329) and fifth in total offense (4,083). In 1991 and 1993, he was an All-American and all-conference selection. He also received an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship in 1994.

Keen spent the past six seasons at Eastern Michigan University. He served as the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach the last three seasons. Prior to taking over the offense, he was the Eagles special teams coordinator and tight ends coach for three years.

“My family and I are excited about the opportunity to return home to Washington University. I want to thank Anthony J. Azama and the search committee for the opportunity and the trust to lead the football program at WashU,” said Keen. “I look forward to building on the traditions that Coach Kindbom has created here over the last 31 years, and helping to take the program to new heights.”

Working under head coach Chris Creighton, Keen helped the team to three Bowl appearances and was a part of one of the greatest turnaround stories in College Football. The 2016 EMU team tied the Football Bowl Subdivision mark for biggest turnarounds, improving on their win total from one in 2015 to seven.

Keen has over 25 years of collegiate football coaching experience at different levels. Prior to EMU, he spent three seasons at Minnesota State University. Keen joined the staff in 2011 as offensive coordinator before serving as acting head coach in 2012 and 2013. He was the American Football Monthly NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year in 2012, and led the Mavericks to a 24-2 overall record in two seasons.

KEEN COACHING EXPERIENCE

2017-20 – Eastern Michigan, Assistant Coach/Offensive Coordinator/QB

2014-16 – Eastern Michigan, Assistant Coach/Special Teams Coordinator/TE

2013 – Minnesota State, Interim Head Coach

2012 – Minnesota State, Acting Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator

2011 – Minnesota State, Assistant Coach/Offensive Coordinator

2008-10 – Nebraska-Omaha, Assistant Coach/Offensive Coordinator

2003-07 – Illinois College, Head Coach

1999-02 – WashU, Assistant Coach/Offensive Coordinator/QB

1995-98 – WashU, Assistant Coach/Linebackers/Special Teams Coordinator

1994 – WashU, Assistant Coach/Tight Ends