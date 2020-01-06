Kansas City’s Hallmark Cards to pitch 400 jobs

Hallmark Cards is laying off about 400 people – 325 of the positions being slashed are in Kansas City. Spokesperson JiaoJiao Shen tells Missourinet the company is notifying affected workers this week with the last of the job cuts happening next month. She says the job reductions are in Hallmark’s greeting card, retail and corporate support functions.

The company’s website says Hallmark is offering severance and transition help, and employees will have a chance to apply for new positions.

Company CEO Mike Perry says the way people shop and the competitive dynamics in the marketplace are changing at a pace and at a degree that is having a significant impact on its businesses.

“These changes, while not easy, will enable us to invest in new growth strategies that will ultimately help us realize our future vision,” says Perry in a statement.

Hallmark employs about 30,000 worldwide. About 3,400 workers are based out of the headquarters in Kansas City’s Crown Center.

Hallmark is made up of its greeting card business, three Hallmark Channels on cable television, and the Crayola brand of art supplies. It has more than 2,000 company and independently owned Hallmark Gold Crown retail stores. Hallmark’s real estate development company oversees the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus of Crown Center in Kansas City. Additionally, the company has Hallmark Publishing, the e-books division of the Hallmark channels, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service.

