Drury’s Diestelkamp keeps setting records

Drury forward Hailey Diestelkamp set the women’s basketball program’s all-time scoring record in the Lady Panthers 84-63 win at McKendree on Saturday in Lebanon, Illinois.

Diestelkamp led all scorers with 18 points, passing Amanda Newton-Plottner (2002-06) 1,815 points to set the record. The senior from Owensville, Missouri, also owns Drury’s career rebounding record as well as the best for most points in a season, rebounds in a season, scoring average in a season, and points in a single game.

Drury, ranked number one in NCAA-II, improved to 12-0 and 3-0 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. McKendree fell to 7-4 and 0-3 in the league.

“Hailey is so deserving of this record as she’s one of the hardest-working and most talented athletes I’ve ever coached,” said Drury head coach Molly Miller. “She’s not done yet, obviously, but now she’s etched her name in the history books.”