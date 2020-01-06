Clowney’s hit and other hot takes from the NFL Wild Card Weekend (PODCAST)

Was Clowney’s hit a cheap shot?

Is Brady done?

We look at that and more from the NFL Wildcard weekend with hot takes from Brady, Brees, Cousins and Watson

>>Watson’s Magic Lifts Texans Over Bills In Overtime

(Houston, TX) — Deshaun Watson threw for 247 yards, including a 34-yard pass to set up the game-winning field goal in overtime, as the Texans beat the Bills 22-19 in Houston in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The “Houston Houdini” avoided being sacked by two different defenders to complete the long catch and run to set up the game-clinching kick by Ka’imi Fairbairn. DeAndre Hopkins led the team with six catches and 90 yards receiving while defensive stalwart JJ Watt returned to pick up a sack and force a fumble during Houston’s 16-point comeback. Watson also had 55 yards rushing and a touchdown. Stephen Hauschka kicked four field goals for Buffalo, including one in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter to force overtime. Josh Allen threw for 264 yards and rushed for 92 in the loss while also fumbling for the Bills.

>>Titans Top Patriots In AFC Wild Card Round

(Foxborough, MA) — The Tennessee Titans are advancing to the AFC Divisional Round after knocking off the defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots 20-13 in Foxborough. Derrick Henry rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown for the Titans. Anthony Firkser caught a touchdown for Tennessee while former Patriot Logan Ryan capped things off with a pick six. The Titans will visit the Ravens next Saturday. Tom Brady threw for 209 yards and an interception in the loss. Sony Michel rushed for 61 yards for New England.

>>Vikings Stun Saints, Advance To NFC Divisional Round

(New Orleans, LA) — The Minnesota Vikings are moving on NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs after a 26-20 overtime win over the Saints in New Orleans. Kirk Cousins connected with for the winning score in OT. Cousins finished 19-of-31 for 242 yards passing for Minnesota, which advances to face the number-one seeded San Francisco 49ers in the next round. Dalvin Cook ran for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. Drew Brees was 26-of-33 for 208 yards, a TD and an interception for the Saints, who were the number-two seed after a 13-and-3 season. Alvin Kamara scored but was held to just 21 rushing yards in the setback.

>>Seahawks Top Eagles, Advance To NFC Divisional Round

(Philadelphia, PA) — The Seattle Seahawks are moving onto the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs after a 17-9 win over the Eagles in Philadelphia. Russell Wilson connected with D.K. Metcalf for a 53-yard touchdown in the second half. Wilson finished with 325 yards passing and a touchdown. Metcalf finished with seven catches for 160 yards. Seattle will visit the Green Bay Packers next Sunday. Josh McCown threw for 174 yards in relief on Carson Wentz, who left the game with a concussion for the Eagles. Jake Elliott kicked three field goals for Philadelphia, which bows out of the playoffs.