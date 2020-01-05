Chiefs in a better place for rematch with Texans

There will be no revenge for the Chiefs against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Instead, the Houston Texans will travel to Kansas City for the Divisional Round Playoffs on Sunday with a 2:05 CT kick from Arrowhead Stadium.

During the regular season, the Chiefs and Texans are 5-5, with Kansas City winning the lone playoff matchup, a 30-0 win in Houston back in 2016. However, revenge will still be a factor with Houston winning the matchup this year in October 31-24. After the Chiefs jumped out to a 17-3 lead after the first quarter, Houston scored 20 unanswered in the second quarter. Deshaun Watson threw a one-yard TD pass to DeAndre Hopkins with 6:24 remaining to put the Texans on top.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be able to deal with all the adversity and the up and down and flow of the game and to be able to fight for 60 minutes,” Watson said after that game.

Two major differences since that first matchup. For starters, Patrick Mahomes is healthier. He was slowed by a bad ankle in that game. The second, is Kansas City’s defense has improved and slowing the Texans run game is the first priority.

“We haven’t played a perfect game on defense,” Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark said after the loss, “and we’re not going to play a perfect game, but we need to play a bit better. We need to eliminate the rush. When you eliminate the rush, you can have more fun.”

>>Watson’s Magic Lifts Texans Over Bills In Overtime

(Houston, TX) — Deshaun Watson threw for 247 yards, including a 34-yard pass to set up the game-winning field goal in overtime, as the Texans beat the Bills 22-19 in Houston in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The “Houston Houdini” avoided being sacked by two different defenders to complete the long catch and run to set up the game-clinching kick by Ka’imi Fairbairn. DeAndre Hopkins led the team with six catches and 90 yards receiving while defensive stalwart JJ Watt returned to pick up a sack and force a fumble during Houston’s 16-point comeback. Watson also had 55 yards rushing and a touchdown. Stephen Hauschka kicked four field goals for Buffalo, including one in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter to force overtime. Josh Allen threw for 264 yards and rushed for 92 in the loss while also fumbling for the Bills.

>>Titans Top Patriots In AFC Wild Card Round

(Foxborough, MA) — The Tennessee Titans are advancing to the AFC Divisional Round after knocking off the defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots 20-13 in Foxborough. Derrick Henry rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown for the Titans. Anthony Firkser caught a touchdown for Tennessee while former Patriot Logan Ryan capped things off with a pick six. The Titans will visit the Ravens next Saturday. Tom Brady threw for 209 yards and an interception in the loss. Sony Michel rushed for 61 yards for New England.