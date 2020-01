Mizzou women’s basketball dropped their SEC opener at number 22 Tennessee, losing 77-66 on Thursday evening. The Tigers had a five point lead after the opening quarter, but the Vols used a 10-0 run at the end of the 2nd quarter through the start of the third to open up an eight point lead that eventually got to 14th in the third.

The Tigers trailed by as many as 18 late in the fourth quarter. Senior Amber Smith scored 22. Aijha Blackwell added 16.

Mizzou is home Sunday at one to play LSU.