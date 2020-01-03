Avs overpower Blues in second straight road loss

Nazem Kadri scored twice as the Avalanche pushed past the Blues 7-3 in Denver. Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Cale Makar, J.T. Compher and Joonas Donskoi also lit the lamp for Colorado. Philipp Grubauer turned aside 24-of-27 shots for the Avalanche, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Robert Thomas scored twice for St. Louis. Kadri, Compher and Donskoi scored 7:23 apart in the third to push Colorado’s lead to 7-2 with 5:41 to go.

Jake Allen replaced Jordan Binnington in the net for St. Louis for the remainder of the game. Binnington finished with 34 saves and Allen stopped the one shot he faced.

The Blues wrap up their three-game road trip at Vegas on Saturday.