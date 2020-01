The state’s minimum wage increased today by 85-cents to $9.45 an hour. Pay for workers receiving tips must also total at least the same hourly rate.

The law applies to private employers – not government workers.

The hike is part of a voter-approved plan to gradually boost the minimum wage by 85 cents an hour each year until the rate reaches $12 an hour in 2023.

