Antti Raanta made 38 saves and the Coyotes ended the Blues’ eight-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory at Gila River Arena.

Phil Kessel scored to break a 1-all tie in the third and Nick Shmaltz lit the lamp on an open-netter with under a minute to play as the Coyotes ended a three game drought to win their 1,300th franchise game.

Tyler Bozak scored the lone goal for St. Louis, which dropped to 26-9-and-6.

The Blues visit the Avalanche tomorrow night.