Legislator wants Missouri’s community colleges to get a funding boost

State Representative Kip Kendrick is joining a number of other lawmakers in indicating a need for increased funding among Missouri’s community colleges. Kendrick, of Columbia, is the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee.

“I hope we spend a bit more time and energy focused in on community college funding,” Kendrick tells Missourinet affiliate KWIX in Moberly. “There really is some disparities that exist among community colleges in funding levels.”

Kendrick says the projected state revenue estimate will help lawmakers shape the next state budget.

“We need to make sure that we’re adequately funding community colleges,” he says. “Community colleges provide an affordable education and they do it often with barebones administration and facilities where the overhead is fairly low.”

The upcoming legislative session begins January 8.

By Bob Ehle of Missourinet affiliate KWIX in Moberly