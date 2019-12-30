White Sox look to separate themselves from Royals to make a push for A.L. Central

The Chicago White Sox signed former AL Cy Young Award

winner Dallas Keuchel to a $55.5 million, three-year

contract on Monday.

The Sox finished 28.5 games out of first place in the AL Central, 12.5

games ahead of the Royals who finished fourth.

Keuchel will earn $18 million in salary each of the next three

seasons. The White Sox hold a $20 million option for 2023 with a

$1.5 million buyout.

The 31-year-old left-hander won the AL Cy Young Award with the

Houston Astros in 2015. He signed a $13 million, one-year deal with

the Atlanta Braves in June and went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA for the NL

East champions.

He lost both starts against the Cardinals in the NL Division Series.

The Sox also signed catcher Yasmani Grandal and slugger

Edwin Encarnacion. Grandal signed a $73 million, four-year contract with

Chicago last month, and Encarnacion agreed last week to a $12

million, one-year deal. They also brought back slugger Jose Abreu on a $50

million, three-year deal, acquired outfielder Nomar Mazara from the

Texas Rangers and added lefty starter Gio Gonzalez on a $5 million,

one-year contract that includes a 2021 option.