White Sox look to separate themselves from Royals to make a push for A.L. Central

The Chicago White Sox signed former AL Cy Young Award
winner Dallas Keuchel to a $55.5 million, three-year
contract on Monday.
The Sox finished 28.5 games out of first place in the AL Central, 12.5
games ahead of the Royals who finished fourth.
Keuchel will earn $18 million in salary each of the next three
seasons. The White Sox hold a $20 million option for 2023 with a
$1.5 million buyout.
The 31-year-old left-hander won the AL Cy Young Award with the
Houston Astros in 2015. He signed a $13 million, one-year deal with
the Atlanta Braves in June and went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA for the NL
East champions.
He lost both starts against the Cardinals in the NL Division Series.
The Sox also signed catcher Yasmani Grandal and slugger
Edwin Encarnacion. Grandal signed a $73 million, four-year contract with
Chicago last month, and Encarnacion agreed last week to a $12
million, one-year deal. They also brought back slugger Jose Abreu on a $50
million, three-year deal, acquired outfielder Nomar Mazara from the
Texas Rangers and added lefty starter Gio Gonzalez on a $5 million,
one-year contract that includes a 2021 option.