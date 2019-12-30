Former Mizzou Tigers have a good showing in Denver on Sunday (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Derek Carr’s pass to Hunter Renfrow on a two-point conversion attempt fell incomplete with seven seconds remaining as the Broncos held off the Raiders 16-15 in Denver. Drew Lock threw for 177 yards and a touchdown for the Broncos. Brandon McManus kicked three field goals for Denver, which finishes the season 7-and-9.

Meanwhile, Michael Porter Junior and Will Barton each scored 19 points as the Nuggets took down the Kings 120-115 in Denver. Jerami Grant added 18 for Denver. Nikola Jokic posted 17 points for the Nuggets, who have won nine of 10. MPJ was making his first NBA start.