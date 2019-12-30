Former Mizzou Tigers have a good showing in Denver on Sunday (PODCAST)

Missourinet

Former Mizzou Tigers have a good showing in Denver on Sunday

Derek Carr’s pass to Hunter Renfrow on a two-point conversion attempt fell incomplete with seven seconds remaining as the Broncos held off the Raiders 16-15 in Denver.  Drew Lock threw for 177 yards and a touchdown for the Broncos.  Brandon McManus kicked three field goals for Denver, which finishes the season 7-and-9.

Meanwhile, Michael Porter Junior and Will Barton each scored 19 points as the Nuggets took down the Kings 120-115 in Denver.  Jerami Grant added 18 for Denver.  Nikola Jokic posted 17 points for the Nuggets, who have won nine of 10. MPJ was making his first NBA start.

