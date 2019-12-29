WATCH: Chiefs earn first round bye with win over Chargers and Dolphins upset over Patriots

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-21 and the Miami Dolphins upset the Patriots in New England 27-24 to give the Chiefs the 2nd overall spot in the AFC Playoffs and a bye for the first round. The Patriots will be playing on wild card weekend.

The Chiefs were clinging to a 14-10 lead, when Mecole Hardman ran back a 104-yard kickoff return. Hardman’s foot was hanging over the out of bounds line, but replay could not determine if his foot touched the white markings. Officials let the touchdown stand. Later in the third quarter, running back Damien Williams broke free of three Charger tacklers, and sprinted 84 yards to put the game out of reach at 24-14. Williams then capped off an eight play/77 yard drive with a touchdown for the final margin.

In Foxborough, Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki with 24 seconds remaining for a stunning 27-24 victory Sunday. New England (12-4) will have to play in the opening weekend of the postseason for the first time since 2009. The Patriots never have made the Super Bowl while playing in the wild-card round.

