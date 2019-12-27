Double digit jump in Missourians getting college certificate or degree

The percentage of students graduating from Missouri’s colleges and universities has increased by about 15% since 2011. A state press release says the largest increases come from Missouri’s community and technical colleges, which graduated 26% more students in 2018 than in 2011.

Public universities have graduated nearly 19% more students during the same period. Private college graduation numbers increased by 0.60% during that time.

Five schools have increased graduation rates by more than 10 percentage points since 2011; Fontbonne University, Saint Louis University, State Technical College, College of the Ozarks, and Ozarks Technical Community College. Seventeen other institutions have seen at least a 5% increase.

Since 2011, the number of Missouri’s minority students getting a certificate or degree has jumped by 38%.

“More students who start college are working hard and completing their degrees,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. “Several institutions are breaking down barriers to degree completion and those efforts are making a significant advance in improving graduation rates.”

In 2011, Missouri set a goal to have 60% of working-age adults hold a high-quality certificate or degree by 2025. U.S. Census estimates and wage data say nearly 54% of Missourians have a college degree or certificate.