Alleged killer out of jail after eastern Missouri grand jury indicts man

On December 11, a Franklin County grand jury in eastern Missouri indicted 64-year-old Kirby King of Gray Summit for alleged second-degree murder in a case that went cold. According to online court records, King posted a $100,000 bond yesterday and is no longer in jail.

A press release from the Franklin County Sheriff Office says King is accused of strangling to death Karla Jane Delcour in 1987. The woman’s body was found in the summer of 1987 in a wooded area in the county with her wrists and neck tied.

Delcour’s case remained unsolved until 2018 when Franklin County Cold Case investigators reopened the investigation into her murder. Detectives traveled to Texas, Arizona, and other Missouri towns to re-interview suspects and witnesses.

The press release says they believe enough evidence existed to charge at least one person with Delcour’s murder.

King has been ordered to appear in court on January 14 in Union.

